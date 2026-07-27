Two more arrested for Panchkula double murder

Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the double murder case in which a man and his brother-in-law were killed following a clash in Sector 19, Panchkula, earlier this month.

Court sends them to 6-day police remand; seven caught so far (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused have been identified as Rajiv Paswan alias Bakri (22), a native of Bihar’s Supaul district, and Roshan alias Mota (20), a native of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Both had been living in Abhaypur.

They were arrested on July 25 and produced before a local court on Sunday, which remanded them to six days of police custody. During the remand, investigators will question them about the conspiracy behind the murders, the weapons used and the involvement of other absconding accused, officials said.

The case dates back to July 4, when Sanjeet, a resident of Sector 19, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons near the CID underpass. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. During the investigation, police also recovered the body of Arjun alias Chitta, a resident of Khadak Mangoli, with multiple sharp weapon injuries. Police said Arjun had been in a relationship with Sanjeet’s sister for several years and the couple had married in a temple. However, they later started living separately, leading to prolonged hostility between the two families.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, Arjun was allegedly called to a naming ceremony where he was attacked by Sanjeet and his associates. During the ensuing clash, Sanjeet was also killed. Separate FIRs were registered against both groups at Sector 20 police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, Arjun was allegedly called to a naming ceremony where he was attacked by Sanjeet and his associates. During the ensuing clash, Sanjeet was also killed. Separate FIRs were registered against both groups at Sector 20 police station. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Earlier, police had arrested four accused and apprehended a juvenile in the case. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining absconding accused.