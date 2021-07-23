Two more Covid deaths, 69 new cases in Punjab

Punjab on Thursday reported two more Covid fatalities taking the death toll to 16,250.The state also reported 69 fresh cases pushing the infection count to 5,98,590, according to a medical bulletin.

With this, the state recorded the positivity rate of 0.19%.

Jalandhar reported 13 cases, followed by 10 in Bathinda and six each in Ferozepur and Gurdaspur. The number of active cases stood at 811, the bulletin said.

With 123 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,81,539, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,17,92,233 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.