Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two more Covid deaths, 69 new cases in Punjab
chandigarh news

Two more Covid deaths, 69 new cases in Punjab

Punjab on Thursday reported two more Covid fatalities taking the death toll to 16,250
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Two more Covid deaths, 69 new cases in Punjab

Punjab on Thursday reported two more Covid fatalities taking the death toll to 16,250.The state also reported 69 fresh cases pushing the infection count to 5,98,590, according to a medical bulletin.

With this, the state recorded the positivity rate of 0.19%.

Jalandhar reported 13 cases, followed by 10 in Bathinda and six each in Ferozepur and Gurdaspur. The number of active cases stood at 811, the bulletin said.

With 123 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,81,539, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,17,92,233 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video

‘World’s most expensive’ ice cream topped with edible gold costs 60,000
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP