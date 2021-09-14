Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two more held in Haryana constable paper leak case
chandigarh news

Two more held in Haryana constable paper leak case

The two accused, Nihal Singh of Bhiwani district and Ramesh Kumar of Mahendragarh, were carrying a reward of ₹50,000 each on their heads
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:30 AM IST
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had cancelled the exam on August 7, hours after reports of answer key leak. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The crime investigation agency of Kaithal police has arrested two more men in connection with the constable paper leak case, taking the number of arrests to 39.

The two accused, Nihal Singh of Bhiwani district and Ramesh Kumar of Mahendragarh, were carrying a reward of 50,000 each on their heads.

Investigators said Nihal got the answer keys from the main accused, Narendra of Hisar, and later sold them to the candidates. Ramesh had attended a meeting with Narender at a hotel in Hisar on August 4 to chalk out a plan to contact the aspirants. The accused were produced in court and sent to police remand for further interrogation.

The written exam for the recruitment of 5,500 male constables was scheduled on July 7 and 8 but the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) cancelled the exam on August 7, hours after reports of answer key leak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

21-year-old BSc student found hanging in Haryana’s Rewari village

Punjab chief minister instigating farmers, says Haryana health minister

Karnal lathicharge: Deceased farmer’s son seeks jobs as per educational qualifications

Ludhiana mourns demise of Harmohinder Singh Pahwa, a doyen of cycle industry
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP