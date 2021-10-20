Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two more succumb to dengue in Mohali
chandigarh news

Two more succumb to dengue in Mohali

Mohali district has reported 12 deaths in just 19 days of October and two in September; as many as 1,648 cases have also been detected this year
A total of 71 more tricity residents were found infected with dengue on Tuesday, as compared to 110 on Monday. (Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:35 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Mohali district reported two more suspected dengue deaths on Tuesday, taking its toll this year to 14.

Of the total, 12 deaths have been reported in just 19 days of October and two in September.

Chandigarh and Panchkula have not reported any fatality owing to the infection so far.

Meanwhile, 71 more tricity residents were found infected with dengue on Tuesday, as compared to 110 on Monday. Chandigarh led with 29 cases, followed by Mohali with 26 and Panchkula with 16.

With this, Mohali’s tally this year has reached 1,648, Chandigarh’s total stands at 448 and Panchkula’s at 351.

Among these, 31 dengue infections have also surfaced at National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE) at PGIMER, Chandigarh, since September 28.

“On checking, no stagnant water was found on NINE campus. Also, the grass is being cut regularly and students have been using mosquito-repellent creams regularly. The spraying in the hostel rooms, washrooms and kitchen areas was done four times in a month and fogging was also done at NINE hostel and college by the municipal corporation,” the PGIMER authorities said in a press note.

