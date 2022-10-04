Two murdered in separate incidents in Sirsa, Charkhi Dadri

: A 30-year-old man was killed after unknown bike-borne assailants opened fire at him in Charkhi Dadri district, while a 50-year-old person was allegedly killed by his friend in Sirsa district in the last 24 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohit Kumar was shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants outside his house in Charkhi Dadri’s Kausani village. The assailants fired 8 shots at Mohit before fleeing the spot.

Dadri deputy superintendent of police Desraj said the attackers’ bike has been seized and efforts were on to ascertain their identity.

A 50-year-old man was allegedly killed by his friend with a sharp-edged weapon after an argument when they were drinking liquor at Sirsa’s Budhi Meri village on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Balwant Singh. The incident took place when the victim’s family had gone to pay obeisance at Salasar temple in Rajasthan and he along with his friend Sonu were drinking liquor. During an argument, Sonu attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and he died on the spot, police said, adding that they have arrested Sonu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a separate incident, the Jind police found the body of a youth in his early 20s from near a bridge in Barauli village in the district.

A spokesman of the Jind police said prima facie it appears that the youth was brutally beaten before his body was thrown near the bridge.

“There were injury marks on the youth’s private parts. His identification is yet to be ascertained. We have recovered the victim’s photo from his trousers’ pocket. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons,” the spokesman added.