Two new 110-bed Covid facilities made operational in Ludhiana

Two Covid care facilities in Hambran Road and Mundian, each with a capacity of 110 level-1 and level-2 beds, were inaugurated on Friday. The facilities were established with support from the Radha Soami Satsang Beas and inaugurated by Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, MLA Sanjay Talwar, councillor Mamta Ashu and deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Covid care centre on Hambran Road, Bittu said that each facility has 110 beds (55 each for men and women). He thanked the Radha Soami Satsang Beas for supporting the Punjab government and district administration in the fight against Covid. He said that these facilities will be beneficial in augmenting the health infrastructure in Ludhiana.

At the centre adjoining Fortis Hospital, Mundian, MLA Sanjay Talwar said that these centres have been set up to combat the second Covid wave. He said that they have oxygen beds for level-I and level-II patients.

Sharma said that there is no shortage of oxygen or beds with oxygen supply in the district. He urged the residents to get themselves tested in case they have any flu-like or Covid symptoms. He also thanked the Ludhiana industry for contributing 835 cylinders.