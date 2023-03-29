Two NIT Kurukshetra students drown in canal

In a mishap reported from the outskirts of Kurukshetra, two students studying at the city’s National Institute of Technology (NIT) drowned in a canal.

Two students residing in the NIT Kurukshetra’s hostel drowned in a canal on the outskirts of the city. (iStockphoto)

The deceased have been identified as Anubhav of Uttar Pradesh and Rahul of Bihar. They were studying in the BTech (civil engineering) final year. The duo’s bodies were fished out with the help of the divers and sent to the civil hospital for postmortem.

Sharing details, Kurukshetra University (KU) police station in-charge Mange Ram said the incident took place on Tuesday evening when a group of students residing in the hostel went to the canal.

Police said one of the students slipped into the canal at first, while his friend jumped into the water body to help him. Soon after getting the information about the incident, officials from the institute and a police team reached the canal and commenced search operations with the help of divers.

NIT Kurukshetra public relations officer Vivek Mittal said the families of the students have been informed about the incident.