Two office-bearers of Machhiwara shrine booked for fund bungling

An alleged embezzlement involving two office-bearers of the management committee of the historic Gurdwara Sri Gani Khan Nabi Khan Sahib in Machhiwara has come to the fore. The police have registered a case against two office-bearers, Daljit Singh Gill and Jagdish Singh Rathore, for allegedly embezzling crores from the gurdwara’s funds. “When questioned, the accused started threatening me and attempted to discredit me,” said Baba Vadhawa Singh. (HT File)

The investigation was initiated following a complaint filed by Baba Vadhawa Singh, a volunteer at the gurdwara, who reported that after the passing of the previous head, Baba Jarnail Singh, the management of the gurdwara’s funds, amounting to ₹2.94 crore, was entrusted to him. However, it is alleged that Daljit Singh Gill and Jagdish Singh Rathore transferred the entire amount into a separate bank account without his knowledge.

Baba Vadhawa Singh stated that the two accused obtained his signatures on blank checks, citing the need for funds for ongoing construction at the gurdwara. Later, he discovered that his authority to manage the bank account had been revoked, and no further information was provided to him about the funds.

Suspecting foul play, Baba Vadhawa Singh requested a bank statement, which revealed that nearly ₹50 lakh had been transferred to Jagdish Singh Rathore’s personal account, and another ₹35 lakh had been moved to the account of Daljit Singh Gill and a close relative. Additionally, large amounts of cash had been withdrawn from the gurdwara’s account, raising further suspicions of fraud.

“When questioned, the accused started threatening me and attempted to discredit me,” said Baba Vadhawa Singh.

He also revealed that the gurdwara’s donation boxes were being opened behind closed doors, and the collected funds were transported without any record.

The complainant has urged for a thorough audit, stating, “This is the community’s money, and we need full accountability.” The alleged fraud has sparked outrage among devotees, many of whom are demanding justice.

Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO at Machhiwara Police Station, stated that the FIR has been lodged following a proof. The accused have been booked under sections 316, 316 (2) and 61 (2) of the BNS and have been lodged against the accused.

Senior police officials investigating the matter confirmed that the accused had transferred funds from the gurdwara’s account to their personal accounts, violating all established norms. They added that payments for the gurdwara’s construction should have been made directly to contractors or suppliers, but this process was bypassed.