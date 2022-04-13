Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Panchkula men get five-year jail for knifepoint robbery
chandigarh news

Two Panchkula men get five-year jail for knifepoint robbery

A district court has awarded five-year jail to two residents of Sector 26, Panchkula, for robbing a man and his friend at knifepoint in September 2020
The court also imposed a fine of 15,000 each on the two robbers. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A district court has awarded five-year jail to two residents of Sector 26, Panchkula, for robbing a man and his friend at knifepoint in September 2020.

The accused, Shani Dev and Shiv Kumar, were convicted under Sections 392 (robbery) and 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code by the court of sessions judge Deepak Gupta.

The court also imposed a fine of 15,000 each on them.

According to the case files, the victim, Ram Pal from Peer Muchalla, Mohali, along with his friend Rajesh Ram, was going to Sector 26, Panchkula, on a motorcycle on September 6, 2020. As it was raining heavily, they stopped near one of the huts along Ghaggar river, where two men came and robbed them of their valuables at knifepoint.

The crime branch of the Panchkula police had arrested Dev and Kumar for the crime and recovered the robbed valuables from them.

In court, the duo prayed for leniency, claiming that they were poor and had never been convicted previously.

While Dev stated that he worked for a private company and his family was dependent upon him, Kumar, a labourer, submitted that he was the breadwinner for his family comprising an ailing father and four younger sisters.

RELATED STORIES

However, the public prosecutor prayed for a severe sentence, which should act as a deterrent for potential offenders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP