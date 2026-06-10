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Two pistols, ammunition recovered from Baramulla

Police said the fresh recovery constitutes a significant development in the case and points towards a larger unlawful arms possession network

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 05:48 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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Security forces have recovered two pistols and some ammunition from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver was providing a ride to the co-passenger and claimed no knowledge of the recovered weapon. (File)
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver was providing a ride to the co-passenger and claimed no knowledge of the recovered weapon. (File)

“In a joint operation with the 52 RR, Jammu and Kashmir police recovered a foreign-made pistol during a mobile vehicle checking point (MVCP) set up at Chandsuma, Kanispora, near the FCI Godown, said a police spokesperson.

According to a police spokesperson, a white Maruti Brezza bearing registration number Jk registration number ravelling from Srinagar towards Baramulla, was intercepted for inspection. “There were 2 occupants. During a thorough search, one pistol — CANIK TP9SF METE (9×19 mm), manufactured in Turkey — was recovered from a bag carried by the co-passenger. The individual failed to produce any valid licence or legal authorisation for possession of the weapon,” the spokesperson said.

The accused was identified as Wakeel Ahmed Theekri of Kamalkot, Uri. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver was providing a ride to the co-passenger and claimed no knowledge of the recovered weapon.

Accordingly, FIR under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act was registered at Baramulla police station. “The weapon was seized and investigation was set into motion to ascertain its source, intended use, and possible links,” the spokesperson added.

Police said the fresh recovery constitutes a significant development in the case and points towards a larger unlawful arms possession network. “Further investigation is underway to uncover the source of the recovered weapons and ammunition and to identify any other persons involved.”

 
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