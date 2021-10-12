Two PU institutes to open from October 18 with caveats

The University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and Centre for System Biology and Bioinformatics (UIEAST), Panjab University (PU), will be opened from October 18 for eligible postgraduate students of final year.

This was decided at the meeting of a committee constituted by the dean of university instructions (DUI) to discuss the reopening of PU.

As per PU authorities, due to limited accommodation in hostels due to single accommodation rule as a part of Covid protocols, only a limited number of students will be allowed to stay on campus.

The students will need consent from parents mentioning that their ward will follow all the SOPs/directions issued by the Government of India and PU from time to time. They will have to submit an undertaking through the chairperson of the department that if the situation demands, they will vacate the hostel.

Students must have received both doses of vaccines with a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours before reporting to the hostel. While recommending the application for hostel seekers, for the time being single accommodation will be provided and when the situation improves, rooms will be allotted, as per previous practice, on merit basis.

Only single-room accommodation will be provided to the students and facilities of shops (barber/beauty parlour, tailor, tuck-shops, laundry) in PU hostels will not be provided till further orders. Entry of guests and visitors will not be allowed.

The authorities will look into the reopening of other PU departments after reviewing the situation in the next phase.