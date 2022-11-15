Two Punjab cops among three arrested for taking 1-lakh bribe

Punjab vigilance bureau on Monday arrested sub-inspector Bisman Singh, who was earlier posted as the Nakodar Sadar station house officer (SHO), assistant sub-inspector Resham Singh posted at CIA, Jalandhar, and one Surjit Singh for taking ₹1 lakh as bribe to release a man caught with drugs.

A spokesperson of the bureau said the accused were arrested following the complaint of Harjinder Kumar, a resident of Rampur Thoda village in Rupnagar district.

Kumar had alleged that Bisman, when he was the Nakodar SHO, arrested his brother from Hoshiarpur and impounded his truck in a fake case of poppy husk recovery.

The complainant claimed that Bisman, through Resham and Surjit, had already received ₹11 lakh in instalments to release his brother and the truck loaded from Srinagar.

Kumar said that Bisman was later transferred to the Jalandhar police lines, but continued to demand more money through two other middlemen.

After a thorough verification and considering material evidence, a vigilance team caught the trio while accepting ₹1 lakh from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses, the spokesperson said.

A case under sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the vigilance bureau police station in Mohali and further investigation was underway, he added.