Two senior citizens, 30-yr-old killed in separate mishaps in Mohali

30-year-old Raj Kumar was crossing the road when a car hit him and drove off; accused drivers in other two cases arrested
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:11 AM IST
A pedestrian and two two-wheeler riders were killed in separate road accidents in the district in the past 24 hours.

A 30-year-old man was killed after a car hit him and sped away on Wednesday. Police said Raj Kumar, a resident of Jagatpura Colony, was crossing the road near Phase-10/11 traffic lights when he was hit. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, but declared brought dead. A case was registered against the unknown driver.

In another case, Kishmati Devi, 60, was killed and her husband, Dalveer Singh, 62, was seriously injured after a car hit their motorcycle near the Sector 78 traffic lights on Wednesday. Onlookers rushed them to a private hospital in Sector 69, but Devi died on the way, while Dalveer is battling for life. The car driver, Gaurav Sharma of Sector 78, was arrested on the spot.

In the third accident, a truck claimed the life of 68-year-old Manjit Singh, who was riding a Honda Activa. As the truck hit Singh on Landran Road on Tuesday evening, he fell on the road and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the Kharar civil hospital, but succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital. The truck driver, Sukhwinder Singh, was arrested and booked. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

