Two SHOs among five Chandigarh inspectors transferred

Updated on Sep 08, 2022 02:42 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Five inspectors of the Chandigarh Police, including two station house officers (SHOs), were transferred on Wednesday.

According to the orders issued by senior superintendent of police (SSP, Headquarters and PEB) Manoj Kumar Meena, inspector Hari Om Sharma, who was the SHO of cyber crime police station, has been shifted as in-charge of the PO and summons cell.

Inspector Ranjit Singh, who was the Sector 31 SHO, will be the new SHO of the cyber crime police station. Inspector Baldev Kumar, earlier with traffic police, has been posted as the Sector 31 SHO.

Inspector Paramjit Kaur, on arrival from police lines, has been posted with the PCR wing. Inspector Gyan Singh has been shifted from PCR wing to the traffic police.

