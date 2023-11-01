Two shot dead as mob attacks family in Rupnagar

Two persons were shot dead and one critically injured when over two dozen people attacked them in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The police said they suspected that an old enmity led to the incident. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. (Getty image)

Raj Kumar, brother of deceased Karam Chand, told the police that over 24 persons attacked Chand’s family on Monday night in Kartarpur village here, they added.

Chand and his sister-in-law Geeta died on the spot, the police said. Chand’s son Sandeep was critically injured in the attack and has been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in Chandigarh, they added.

The police said they suspected that an old enmity led to the incident. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, they added.

