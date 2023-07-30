Two sisters killed in Kharar hit-and-run

Three people, including two sisters, were killed and an equal number of people were injured in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali and Panchkula.

The deceased, Soni Kumari and her sister Durga Devi, were residents of Majat. (iStock)

The mishap that claimed the lives of two sisters took place near Majat market in Kharar on Friday afternoon, said police.

The deceased, Soni Kumari and her sister Durga Devi, were residents of Majat.

Soni’s husband Sanjeev, who hails from Bihar and is a labourer, told the police that his and his sister-in-law’s family had stepped out for shopping on Friday.

Soni and Durga, along with their two children, were crossing the road in front of the Majat market, when a speeding a car, coming from Landran, hit them and sped away.

Sanjeev managed to jot down the car’s registration number and, along with Durga’s husband Avdesh, rushed the victims to the Kharar civil hospital. But his wife and sister-in-law were declared dead. Their children were treated for injuries.

After Sanjeev alerted the police and provided the car’s registration number, police identified the accused driver as Gurwinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib.

He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sadar Kharar police station. Efforts are underway to arrest him.

Unknown vehicle claims biker’s life in highway mishap

A speeding vehicle left a motorcyclist dead and his friend injured in Panchkula on Friday.

The deceased, Lakshman, 36, hailed from Ludhiana, and the injured victim, Sunil, 28, lives in Sector 27, Panchkula.

Police were informed by Lakshman’s uncle Santram, 53, a resident of Dera Bassi.

He said he, along with Lakshman, had visited Sector 26, Panchkula, on Friday to meet a relative.

He said later his nephew left to meet his friend Sunil in Sector 27, from where the duo left for Ramgarh on Sunil’s motorcycle. Santram was following them on another motorcycle.

Around 8 pm, when Santram reached the Sector 26/27 turn on the highway, he saw a crowd gathered on the road. As he stopped, he was shocked to see his nephew and Sunil lying unconscious on the road, and their damaged motorcycle lying nearby.

Onlookers informed Santram that an unknown vehicle had hit the youths’ motorcycle and fled.

Lakshman and Sunil were taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where the former was declared brought dead, while the latter was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. Sunil remains under treatment and unfit for statement, said police.

Laksham leaves behind his wife and three children, who live in Ludhiana where he worked as a labourer.

A case under Sections 279, 304-A, 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC was registered at the Chandimandir police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the highway to trace and arrest the absconding driver.

