Two soldiers injured in encounter at Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

Srinagar Two army jawans were injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the forests of Bandipora in north Kashmir on Wednesday, police officials said. The search operation was launched in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora on April 21. (HT File)

Police said there was a run-in between security forces and terrorsits in Renji forest area of Bandipora in the morning leading to exchange of fire.

“A contact was established between terrorists and security forces in the early morning in the Renji forest area of Aragam, Bandipora. A search operation is going on,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

A police officer said that in the initial exchange of fire two army jawans have reportedly received injuries and have been hospitalised.

He said there was no further exchange after the initial firing. “The area is silent now and security forces are continuing the searches,” he said.

The army has not yet confirmed soldiers sustaining injuries. “We will have to wait for some time for any confirmation,” Army’s Srinagar-based spokesperson Lt Col M.K Sahu said.

Army’s Chinar Corps, in a post on X, said the search operation was launched on April 21 after getting information about the presence of terrorists in Mulkhyma forest range and contact with them was established on Wednesday morning.

“Based on specific intelligence by agencies regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched from 21 Apr onwards by Indian Army and J&K Police in general area Mulkhyama Forest, Bandipora,” the army said.