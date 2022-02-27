Two succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity, 45 test positive

After recording no Covid death on Friday following a gap of 47 days, the tricity lost two residents to the virus on Saturday.

One patient each died in Chandigarh and Panchkula, while Mohali logged no death for the second consecutive day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fatality in Panchkula was a 74-year-old woman from Sector 20. She was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

In Chandigarh, a 52-year-old man from Sector 52 became the latest Covid casualty. He was a cancer and diabetes patient as well. Both patients had received only first dose of vaccine.

With this, tricity’s toll in February has reached 79, including 43 deaths in Chandigarh, 23 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula.

On the bright side, tricity’s daily cases dropped to 45 after remaining over 50 for the past three days. Since February 17, tricity’s daily tally has stayed below 100 after a steady decline from the peak of 3,907 cases on January 16.

Among the latest infections, 25 were reported from Chandigarh, 11 from Mohali and nine from Panchkula.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tricity’s active caseload is also down to 380, of which 167 patients are under treatment in Mohali, 157 in Chandigarh and 36 in Panchkula.

The daily positivity rate was as low as 0.7% in Mohali, and 1.3% in both Chandigarh and Panchkula.