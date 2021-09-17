Two teenagers held for house theft in Sector 15

Two teenagers, both residents of Sector 25, were arrested in relation to a burglary at a house in Sector 15, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Vishal, alias Kaja, 19, and Deepak, alias Chuhiya, 19, were arrested on the complaint of one Piyush Sharma, who told the police that he was recently allotted a house in Sector 15.

On September 14, Sharma was out for some work and when he returned, he found the locks of the house broken and the entire house ransacked. On checking, he found that the accused had stolen two gold rings, a bed sheet and water taps.

A case under Sections 380, 457, 411 of the IPC was registered after stolen items were recovered from the accused.

One arrested with stolen Activa

One Arjun Sahota, 19, of Khuda Jassu, was arrested with a stolen Activa, the police said. He was arrested from a naka near Milk Colony, Dhanas, on September 15. The police said that on checking, it was found that a case of vehicle theft was registered at Sector 11 police station. With his arrest, a case under Section 411 of the IPC was registered.