Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two terror associates held in Baramulla

Two terror associates held in Baramulla

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Oct 31, 2023 11:07 PM IST

Police said that a joint party of police and army arrested the duo at Nardhari Dangarpora. A case has been filed.

: Two terror associates were arrested in Dangarpora area of Baramulla district and two China-made grenades, a pistol and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

Two terror associates held in Baramulla (Getty Images)

The duo has been identified as Ghulam Hassan Mir and Mukhtar Ahmad Khan.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Police said that a joint party of police and army arrested the duo at Nardhari Dangarpora on Monday night.

“Upon their frisking, the joint party recovered a Chinese pistol, 12 9mm rounds and two Chinese grenades,” the spokesman said.

Police said that a case has been registered in this regard and both the persons are being questioned.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baramulla district
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP