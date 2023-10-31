: Two terror associates were arrested in Dangarpora area of Baramulla district and two China-made grenades, a pistol and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

Two terror associates held in Baramulla (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duo has been identified as Ghulam Hassan Mir and Mukhtar Ahmad Khan.

Police said that a joint party of police and army arrested the duo at Nardhari Dangarpora on Monday night.

“Upon their frisking, the joint party recovered a Chinese pistol, 12 9mm rounds and two Chinese grenades,” the spokesman said.

Police said that a case has been registered in this regard and both the persons are being questioned.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON