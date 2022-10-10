Two trekkers rescued from Kalihani Pass in Himachal

Two trekkers stranded at snowbound Kalihani Pass in Himachal Pradesh were rescued by a seven-member team, Kullu administration said on Monday.

The 4,800-metre-high pass connects Kullu valley to remote Bara Bhangal region in Kangra district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trekkers have been identified as Sneha from Maharashtra and Peter Vein from Belgium, who were rescued by the seven-member rescue team comprising members from Adventure Tour Operators Association (ATOA), Kullu, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali.

“Both trekkers are safe and being brought to Manali,” said Surender Thakur, Manali subdivisional magistrate.

The advance team members reached the spot last night, he added. “One of the trekkers, Sneha, 23, suffered from snow blindness and had to be carried all the way down,” Thakur said.

“Peter Vein, who was accompanying her, had put out an SOS. The trekkers had run out of food after they took refuge under a rock for three days,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our team made concerted efforts to rescue the trekkers though there was a forecast of snowstorm in the region,” said Praveen Sood, secretary, Adventure Tour Operators Association.