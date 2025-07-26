Two weeks after election, Mohali MLA Kulwant quits as PCA secretary

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, who was elected secretary for the first time in the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), has resigned from the post. MLA Kulwant Singh was given this post in PCA’s Annual General Meeting on July 12, but after 13 days, he stepped down, citing personal reasons. (HT File Photo)

He was given this post in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 12, but after 13 days, he stepped down, citing personal reasons.

The development comes amid PCA’s preparations to host two Women’s International ODIs and Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup.

Kulwant confirmed this, saying, “I have resigned from the post due to personal reasons. I am committed to serving the public and want to devote time to this work.”

Having a long run in politics, the AAP MLA’s innings in cricket management was not very long. With assets worth ₹251 crore, he is the richest MLA of Punjab.

He was nominated for the secretary’s post by the Gurdaspur Cricket Association and elected without any opposition.

Now to fill the vacant post, PCA will have to call elections again, within 15 days.

For starters, a meeting of the PCA Apex Council will be called, where members will be apprised of the resignation. In the same meeting, the electoral officer will be appointed. The name of the winner will be announced by calling a special general meeting.