Two women among four held for extortion, wrongful confinement in Mohali

Kharar police have arrested four persons, including two women, for their alleged involvement in wrongful confinement, blackmail and extortion.

Police said that the victim, a male, was stripped and coerced into making compromising videos, which were later used as leverage to extort money.

The accused, Gursewak Singh, Divayanshu, Sonia, and Anchal, all residents of Guru Nanak Enclave, Sector 125, in the Sunny Enclave locality of Kharar, have been booked under sections 323, 342, 383 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. The case was register after a complaint by the victim, a resident of Sunny Enclave.

The victim alleged that on September 23, while he was standing at Nijjar Chowk, a young woman, later identified as Anchal, caught his attention and signalled towards him. She approached the victim, claiming to have recently moved into a new apartment and requested his assistance in arranging furniture and helping her mother reach the new residence.

On reaching Anchal’s apartment, the victim was confronted by the accused. They assaulted him, forcibly stripped him and recorded an objectionable video. Subsequently, they extorted ₹5,000 from him, which he was coerced to transfer online.

The accused demanded an additional ₹20,000, threatening to make the video public. The victim then reported the matter to the police.

