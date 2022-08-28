Two years on, PU campus finally comes alive with poll buzz

With the student bodies’ posters stuck around campus, political stickers adorning cars and party workers canvassing for their leaders, election season seems to be upon Panjab University, with students eager to finally elect a student council after two years.

While the campus has come alive with the poll activities, authorities are yet to announce dates for the student polls, which were last held in September 2019. No student council was elected after the term of the outgoing student council ended on May 31, 2020, and the varsity switched to virtual classrooms in the wake of the pandemic. The elections are likely to take place in September-end or the beginning of October.

Student bodies start groundwork

Over the last few weeks, student body leaders have been laying groundwork for the polls on campus, be it assisting students appearing for their entrance exams or issuing helpline numbers for queries related to admissions. Mukul Chauhan of National Students Union of India (NSUI) says, “As elections were not held over the last two years, it falls on student bodies bridge the gap in leadership. Parties have started holding meetings and reaching out to students. Leaders are helping students with admissions and counselling,” he said.

Reviving activism

The pandemic has caused a setback in student activism. Some student leaders say leadership in departments was lacking. Chetan Chaudhary of Student Organisation of India (SOI), former Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president, says all student bodies will have to make more efforts this time. “Students of the first three years will be participating in polls for the first time.”

