Two youth fire 35 rounds outside house in Mohali’s Phase 7, flee

Two motorcycle-borne youth fired 35 rounds outside a house in Phase 7, Mohali, around 12.30am on Friday, triggering panic. A CCTV grab of the two men, who fired 35 rounds outside a house in Phase 7, Mohali, around 12.20am on Friday.

Three cars parked outside the house were damaged in the firing, police said.

The incident occurred behind the Phase-7 police station and NRI police station.

This is the third firing incident in Chandigarh and Mohali this week.

Complainant Maninder Singh, who has retired from the Punjab irrigation department, said that the two youths were caught on CCTV cameras, stopping and firing gunshots indiscriminately for about 40 seconds outside his house before fleeing.

His son, Aman, an employee of an IT company, said: “We have no enmity with anyone and haven’t received any extortion call either.”

The police were immediately informed, he said, adding that a team reached the spot soon after and began investigation.

The police were examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

The incident occurred a day after a marble trader in adjoining Zirakpur survived a firing by two of his own employees, who attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The trader’s car crashed, injuring him, while the attackers fled.

Another incident of firing occurred outside a hotelier’s house in Sector 38, Chandigarh, early on Wednesday. Two masked men fired four shots outside the residence of Manpreet Singh Saini and fled. Though no one was injured, bullet marks were found on a parked Thar SUV belonging to Saini’s tenant. Saini admitted he had received an extortion call demanding ₹2 crore prior to the firing. The police suspect the involvement of the Bambiha gang and have registered a case against gangster Lucky Patial.

On September 25, a gym owner, Vicky, 36 was injured when five rounds of bullets were fired at him in the Phase-2 market parking lot in Mohali. Shortly after the same morning, the same assailants fired shots outside Hotel Diljot Residency co-owned by Vicky’s friend at Kajheri, Sector 52, Chandigarh.

Chandigarh Police arrested two brothers, Ritwik and Aman Chauhan, who claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media video, citing a personal rivalry. Police established links between the arrested accused and two other men, Vikas and Suraj, alias Bholu, already in Burail Jail, suggesting the attack was planned behind bars.