Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two-day conference on benefits of yoga, naturopathy begins at Chandigarh college
chandigarh news

Two-day conference on benefits of yoga, naturopathy begins at Chandigarh college

A two-day national conference on the role of yoga and naturopathy in the management of post Covid symptoms started at Government College of Yoga Education and Health on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 01:50 AM IST
The lighting of the lamp ceremony in progress on Day 1 of the national conference on the role of yoga and naturopathy in the management of post Covid symptoms being held at Government College of Yoga Education and Health in Chandigarh. (HT photo)

A two-day national conference on the role of yoga and naturopathy in the management of post Covid symptoms started at Government College of Yoga Education and Health on Thursday.

The conference is being organised by the yoga college in collaboration with Haryana Yog Aayog. It was inaugurated by Jaideep Arya, chairman of Haryana Yog Aayog and Sapna Nanda, principal of the college.

Arya, in his presidential address, spoke on the importance of research in the field of yoga and naturopathy and outlined the efforts of the aayog to get yoga included as a full-fledged compulsory subject in Haryana from Classes 1 to 10. Nanda shared her insights about the joint efforts of the college and the aayog in spreading the message of the benefits of yoga and naturopathy.

On the first day, various eminent speakers including Vikram Singh, senior assistant director of physical education at JNU, New Delhi; and Madan Manav, CMO of Haryana Yog Ayog and naturopathy hospital shared their views on topics related to Covid management. A book titled “A text Book of Yoga” was also released on the occasion..

