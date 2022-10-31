Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two-day FAP awards come to a close at Chandigarh University

Two-day FAP awards come to a close at Chandigarh University

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 03:19 AM IST

More tan 213 private schools across the country were honoured in nine different categories at the FAP awards

The two-day FAP National Awards 2022 distribution ceremony came to a close on Sunday at the Chandigarh University, Gharuan, campus. (HTPhoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The two-day FAP National Awards 2022 distribution ceremony came to a close on Sunday at the Chandigarh University, Gharuan, campus.

More tan 213 private schools across the country were honoured in nine different categories and more than 63 principals were conferred with awards in three categories.

Union Minister of state for commerce and industry Som Prakash presided over the closing ceremony of the Awards, constituted by Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University and Jagjit Singh Dhuri, President FAP were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “This will not only enhance the learning level of the students, but will also encourage them to take subjects like engineering, medical, architecture, which till now have been only available in English.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP