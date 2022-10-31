Two-day FAP awards come to a close at Chandigarh University

The two-day FAP National Awards 2022 distribution ceremony came to a close on Sunday at the Chandigarh University, Gharuan, campus.

More tan 213 private schools across the country were honoured in nine different categories and more than 63 principals were conferred with awards in three categories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union Minister of state for commerce and industry Som Prakash presided over the closing ceremony of the Awards, constituted by Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University and Jagjit Singh Dhuri, President FAP were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “This will not only enhance the learning level of the students, but will also encourage them to take subjects like engineering, medical, architecture, which till now have been only available in English.”