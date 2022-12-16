Two-day seminar on new urban agenda starts Friday

: Kanwar Surjit Singh Institute for Spatial Planning and Environment Research, a non-profit policy think tank is organising a two-day seminar from December 16 on the theme of New Urban Agenda- Reorienting Transformation Strategies for Liveable Cities and Sustainable Communities at Panchkula.

Institute’s general secretary Jaswant Singh in a release said that it is important to understand the reorientation in the approaches in urban and regional planning principles, development of infrastructure, issues relating to mobility especially public transport, affordable housing, creating conducive environment for amalgamation of migrants in urban environment, financing, governance and management, capacity building across nations and societies.

Singh said that major challenges to sustainable urbanisation are poverty, environmental degradation, social and economic exclusion, spatial segregation.

It is being seriously felt to redefine the approaches to face these challenges. It is in this context that the seminar is being organised in partnership with organisations like the UN Habitat, United Nations Centre for regional Development (UNCRD), Japan, UN Global Compact, NICMAR University Pune, Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar and 3R WASTE Foundation.

About 40 researchers, experts and professionals from US, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, UK, Australia and India will deliberate on these burning issues during these two days. The recommendations of the seminar will be shared with the governments and policy framing institutions.