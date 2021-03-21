Two-thirds of Covid patients in Punjab in 20-60 age group

Nearly two-thirds of Covid-19 patients in Punjab, which is witnessing a second virus wave, are aged between 20 and 60 (working-age population), reveals the state health department’s analysis of the first 11 weeks of 2021.

The trend suggests that people in the age bracket have a high rate of mobility as they have to venture out of their homes for work or other purposes. The figures also show that those aged between 31 and 40 are the most vulnerable to contracting the virus, with 17.2% of the total cases falling in the category.

Besides, the 41-50 age group has the second highest positivity ratio of 16.70%, followed by 16% among those aged between 51 and 60. Around 15% of the total patients are from the 21-30 age group.

Also, 17% of those infected are senior citizens (those aged above 60). Within this category, 10.9% of the patients are aged between 61 and 70, while 6.2% are above 70.

Those aged between 0 and 10 are the least vulnerable as only 2.20% of the infected people are from this age group. Nearly 15% of the patients are aged between 11 and 20.

A senior health department official said the nature of the spread of the virus in different age groups was almost the same during the first Covid-19 wave.

Around 64% of the total deaths, maximum for any age group, were witnessed among senior citizens in Punjab in 2021, shows the data.

While 20% fatalities were in the 51-60 age group, 11% in the 41-50 bracket, 3% in the 31-40 category and 1% were in the 15-30 age group.

“Our analysis also shows that 78% of those who lost their lives were brought to hospital only when their symptoms turned severe. Therefore, the biggest reason behind the deaths is delayed reporting of symptoms,” said state Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.