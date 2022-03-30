Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tyres of two Toyota Innova cars stolen in city
chandigarh news

Tyres of two Toyota Innova cars stolen in city

Earlier on the intervening night of March 19 and 20, burglars had targeted two cars in Star Colony on Dhandhra Road in Ludhiana and stolen all four tyres of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Creta SUV
Jatinder Singh Chawla of Rajguru Nagar later found out that the tyres of another Toyota Innova car in Panchsheel Colony on Barewal road in Ludhiana had also been stolen on the same night. (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Thieves struck at Rajguru Nagar and Panchsheel Colony on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and decamped with the tyres of two Toyota Innova cars. The owners found out about the theft when they woke up on Monday morning and saw the cars propped on a pile of bricks.

In Rajguru Nagar, miscreants were caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras coming in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car and stealing the tyres.

Jatinder Singh Chawla, who resides in Rajguru Nagar, said he had parked his Toyota Innova car outside his house on Sunday night. On Monday when he woke up, he saw all four tyres were missing.

He later found out that the tyres of another Toyota Innova car in Panchsheel Colony on Barewal road had also been stolen on the same night.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons. Police are trying to trace the registration number of the miscreants’ car through CCTV footage.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier on the intervening night of March 19 and 20, burglars had targeted two cars in Star Colony on Dhandhra Road and stolen all four tyres of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Creta SUV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP