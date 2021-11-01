Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / U-14 cricket tournament: GNSA beat lacklustre Crsytal Club by 208 runs
U-14 cricket tournament: GNSA beat lacklustre Crsytal Club by 208 runs

GNSA defeated Junior Crystal Club by 208 runs in a 40 over league match during the GNSA Under-14 Cricket Tournament in Jassian, Ludhiana, on Monday
A player being honoured after the cricket match between GNSA and Crystal Club. (HT photo)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Guru Nanak Sports Academy-2 defeated Junior Crystal Club by 208 runs in a 40 over league match during the GNSA Under-14 Cricket Tournament in Jassian, Ludhiana, on Monday.

After winning the toss, GNSA decided to bat and put together a giant score of 302, while losing just two wickets. After losing two wickets for 93 runs in 13.4 overs, Abhay Tewari and Dhruv smashed the Junior Crystal Club bowlers all over the ground. Abhay scored 124 runs in just 83 deliveries while scored 103 for 116.

Chasing the mammoth target, the batting line up of Crystal Club junior collapsed at 94 runs, with only two batsmen able to reach the double figures.

Iman Malerkotla and Yuvraj Sharma of GNSA-2 claimed five and three wickets, respectively. Arshit Arora and Karan Gill took a wicket each. Abhay Tewari was declared man of the match.

