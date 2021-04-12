Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / U-17 football league: Minerva Academy FC emerge champions
U-17 football league: Minerva Academy FC emerge champions

Beat Chandigarh Football Academy 1-0 in their last league match to emerge on top of the table; both the teams were tied at 13 points each before they locked horns
APR 12, 2021
The Minerva Academy FC team which won the Namdhari Under-17 Football League. (HT Photo)

Minerva Academy FC (MAFC) won the Namdhari Under-17 Football League organised by the Namdhari Football Academy held recently. MAFC beat Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) 1-0 in their last league match to emerge on top of the table.

Before locking horns with each other, both the teams were tied at 13 points. On their way to clinch the title, MAFC outplayed Sri Dashmesh Academy in their first match.

Thereafter, they beat Kick Football Academy, drew with FC Malerkotla and defeated Namdhari FC (B). In the next match, MAFC lost to Namdhari FC (A) but were still table-toppers. MAFC’s Himanshu Jangra bagged the best striker award for scoring eight goals in the tournament.

