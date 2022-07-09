U-19 ODI cricket tournament: Ludhiana women team beats host, seals final berth

District women cricket team on Saturday defeated the host women team by 32 runs to seal its spot in the final of the ongoing Punjab Inter-District U-19 ODI cricket tournament being held in Jalandhar.

Batting first, the Ludhiana team scored 149 runs for nine in 50 overs. Both Aishmine Kaur and Manya Sharma steered the team to a competitive total, hitting 46 runs and 44 runs, respectively.

Medhavi Gupta, Tanu Supriya and Priyanka Kumari of Jalandhar claimed two wickets each.

However, chasing the target, the host team could score 56 runs for five in 20 overs before the rain played spoilsport.

The Ludhiana team was declared the winner of the match by VJD method, which is a method to calculate target scores in the interrupted one-day and Twenty20 cricket matches.