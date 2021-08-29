UCPMA elections: Allegations fly thick and fast as rival group train guns

A day after candidates for the upcoming United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) elections were announced, members of both rival groups trained guns at each other and counter allegations flew thick and fast during separate media interactions on Saturday.

DS Chawla group attacked the Manjinder Sachdeva group (United Alliance Group) for promoting violence and politicising the association, while the latter stated that they will contest elections on the agenda of developing the cycle industry, which has taken a back seat during the incumbent DS Chawla’s tenure as president.

During a meeting organised at the banquet hall in Dugri, Chawla also shared the video from the association’s annual general meeting (AGM), where members of the rival group allegedly thrashed him and tossed his turban. Chawla said he was attacked was as he tried to bring to the fore discrepancies of some current and past office bearers of the association.

Chawla said, “Sachdeva group has put a blot on the image of the association and promoted violence during the AGM, which hasn’t happened in its 52-year history. Now, we have put forward a team of professionals, who will work for the betterment of the bicycle industry.”

Meanwhile, the Sachdeva group refuted the allegations and stated that they will contest the elections on the agenda of development and upgrading the industry to promote manufacturing high-end cycles and parts.

Chief election co-ordinator of the Sachdeva group, KK Seth, said, “We will not level allegations against the other group and the members will choose who is best for the industry. Our candidates are dedicated to the industry and many of them have been serving the association for a long time.”

The current executive has been divided into two groups. While current president DS Chawla and secretary Harsimarjit Singh Lucky comprise one group, the other consists of the other six executive members of the association, led by general secretary Manjinder Sachdeva.

Former presidents of the association including Charanjit Vishwakarma, Inderjit Navyug and senior members of the association have formed the United Alliance group in support of Sachdeva group.

The United Alliance Group of industrialists, which has been supporting the group led by current general secretary Manjinder Sachdeva, has announced Avtar Singh Bhogal as the candidate for the post of president. On the other hand, DS Chawla group has again put its faith in Chawla.

Further, the United Alliance group has decided to field the six members, who are holding the charge in the current executive committee, for the same posts. These include Manjinder Sachdeva for the post of general secretary, Gurcharan Singh Gemco for senior vice-president, Satnam Singh Makkar for vice-president, Walaity Ram Durga for joint secretary; Rajinder Singh Sarhali for propaganda secretary and Achhru Ram Gupta for finance secretary. Rupak Sood has been announced as the candidate for post of secretary.

Meanwhile, Chawla group has decided to field Prince Bansal for the post of senior vice-president, Narinder Mahajan for vice-president, Harsimarjit Singh (Lucky) for general secretary, Kulpreet Singh Malhotra (Lucky) for secretary, Sukhwinder Singh Luthra for joint secretary, Rajesh Bansal for propaganda secretary and Varun Kapoor for finance secretary.

“The nominations for the elections have to be filed on August 30 and withdrawal of nomination can be held on August 31. The elections will be held at UCPMA office at Gill road from 9am to 5pm on September 3. Results will be announced on the same day”, said presiding officer for the elections, Parupkar Singh Ghumman.

Chawla said that industrialist Gurmeet Singh Kular, a member of the election committee of the association, has been supporting the Sachdeva group and should be removed. He also raised questions over the police delaying taking action against those who had attacked him and tossed his turban.

A case had been registered against Industrialist Gurmeet Singh Kular, current executive committee members Achhru Ram Gupta, Walaity Ram, Satnam Singh Makkar, Rajinder Singh Saholi and Vicky Kular among 25 others. An inquiry has been marked in the case.