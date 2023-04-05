E-commerce platform launched to boost women entrepreneurs in Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik along with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal launched an e-commerce platform “Udaari” in the district on Wednesday to promote women entrepreneurship. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik during the launch of Udaari, an e-commerce platform, in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Women Next Door is executing this project in association with NGO CityNeeds, informed the project chairperson Reena Kaushal.

Giving details about the project, DC said Udaari is an online platform for women entrepreneurs and self-help groups of Ludhiana that has been rolled out with the support from department of rural development and MC Ludhiana. Udaari have been launched with an intent to promote women entrepreneurship and include them into mainstream business.

Women entrepreneurs can join as a member, list their products and services, generate leads through a common social media handle, engage in e-commerce, list their events and activities, offer schemes and coupons, and increase their business. All these facilities are free for the self-help group with an objective to facilitate and uplift the less privileged women who have been supported through the government schemes like National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) and National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) to form self help groups.

The larger objective is to create an ecosystem to promote and support women entrepreneurs for which Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings- Women Entrepreneur Forum (CICU-WEF) has joined as an industry partner, informed Dicky Chabra, convenor CICU-WEF. Their members who are women entrepreneurs and industrialists will provide their expertise, resources, network to members of Udaari and may outsource quality products.

“Regular training programmes will be conducted in association with an institutional partner for refining the products, packaging, marketing and sales. The initiative is really appreciable and i would be happy to mentor these young women entrepreneurs”, said industrialist Rajni Bector.

A detailed presentation was made by Maneet Dewan director of CityNeeds, explaining the features of Udaari that includes member listing, product catalogue, e-commerce, blog, lead generation, event listing etc.

Joint commissioner police Soumya Mishra, additional deputy commissioner (D) Amit Kumar Panchal along with other women officers, MC joint commissioner Sonam Chaudhary and women entrepreneurs, including industrialist Rajni Bector, CSR head Vardhman Steels Limited Amit Dhawan along with women entrepreneurs and representatives of self-help groups were also present.