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Udhampur mishap: Driver nabbed, forensic team visits crash-site

At least 21 people were killed and over 50 injured when an overloaded private bus plunged nearly 100 feet down a hillside, crushing an autorickshaw before landing upside down on the road below, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 07:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday nabbed the bus driver involved in the accident as they probe allegations of over speeding and negligence.

The 42-seater bus carrying 63 passengers, including women and students, was on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur. (PTI)

“We arrested the bus driver Rohit Kumar, son of Manohar Lal of Dehari in Ramnagar today. He was absconding since Monday after the accident,” said station house officer (SHO), Ramnagar police station, inspector Manvir Singh.

At least 21 people were killed and over 50 injured when an overloaded private bus plunged nearly 100 feet down a hillside, crushing an autorickshaw before landing upside down on the road below, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday. The 42-seater bus carrying 63 passengers, including women and students, was on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

A forensic team also visited crash site on Tuesday and report is awaited..

A case has been registered against the driver under sections 281(rash driving), 125-A (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 125-B and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita, said the SHO.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Udhampur mishap: Driver nabbed, forensic team visits crash-site
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Udhampur mishap: Driver nabbed, forensic team visits crash-site
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