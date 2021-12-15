UGC pay scales row: PU, college teachers protest in Chandigarh

Continuing with the demand for the immediate implementation of revised UGC pay scales as per the seventh pay commission by the Punjab government, teachers of Panjab University (PU) and affiliated colleges held a protest at Matka Chowk on Tuesday.

The stir was a part of statewide education bandh under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO). The protest rally was organised by the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) and Chandigarh unit of Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU).

Holding placards and raising slogans, the protesting teachers expressed their anguish and resentment towards the Punjab government for repeatedly making “false” promises and “befooling” the teaching community, which plays a significant role in educating these policy and decision makers.

The teachers have decided to organise regular protests till their demands are met. PUTA in its statement said, “It is a pity that while the present government of Punjab keeps harping upon the importance of education for developing the state, the teachers of higher educational institutions have been forced to boycott all academic work and sit on the roads for their rights, which should have naturally come to them.”

“It was therefore decided that if the government still fails to respond favourably to the demands of agitating teachers, intensified efforts would be strategized in future,” the statement added.

A delegation of teachers also met some of the cabinet ministers of Punjab on Tuesday and submitted the memorandum of their demands to them.