UHBVN lineman held for taking bribe in Karnal

A lineman of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) was arrested by the state vigilance bureau, Karnal, while accepting a bribe of ₹21,000 from a person for adjusting the pending bill and also to allot him a new power meter. Sachin Kumar, inspector, State Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, said that they received a complaint from a person of Pitampura colony of Karnal. In his complaint, he alleged that he had purchased a property and the previous bill of that property was pending which was mounting to ₹70,000. The complainant further alleged that Parveen Pal, a lineman of Newal sub-division, had demanded ₹21,000 for adjusting his pending bill and also issuing him a new connection. Acting on his complaint, the bureau formed a team and he was arrested from Pitampura colony on Friday evening. A case has been registered against the lineman under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Other short story

Yash Pal gets addl charge of Faridabad DC

Chandigarh The Haryana government on Friday gave additional charge of deputy commissioner (DC), Faridabad, to Yash Pal, who is commissioner, municipal corporation of Faridabad. Meanwhile, the state government has also posted following IAS officers as assistant commissioner (under training), Lakshit Sareen (Nuh), Narendra Kumar (Ambala), Nisha (Hisar), Sonu Bhatt (Faridabad), Vishwajeet Chaudhary (Rohtak), Vivek Arya (Karnal), and Yash Jaluka (Sirsa).