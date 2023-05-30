Two Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam officials held for graft

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested two officials of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) while accepting a bribe of ₹15,000.

The team of the ACB also arrested a middleman identified as Balraj Singh of Dharamgarh in Panipat.

The accused have been identified as sub-divisional officer Vatan Singh and lower division clerk Ajay Kumar. They were posted at Munak (Karnal), UHBVN office. The team of the ACB also arrested a middleman identified as Balraj Singh of Dharamgarh in Panipat.

As per the ACB official, the SDO and clerk were taking bribe through middleman Balraj in lieu of passing the solar net metering file of the complainant.

ACB Karnal unit inspector Sachin Kumar said accused Balraj was caught red-handed while taking ₹15,000 bribe on Monday. He has already taken ₹55,000 from the complaint for the officials.

The accused have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB police station in Karnal and further investigation is on.

