UHBVN to hold consumer grievance redressal forum in Panchkula in August

The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) will hold sittings of the Panchkula Zonal Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum on August 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm at the UHBVN headquarters, in Sector-14, Panchkula.

The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) will hold sittings of the Panchkula Zonal Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum on August 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm at the UHBVN headquarters, in Sector-14, Panchkula. (Representational image)

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A UHBVN spokesperson said consumers from Kurukshetra, Ambala, Panchkula, Kaithal and Yamunanagar districts can present their grievances before the forum where their complaints will be heard and resolved on the scheduled dates.

The spokesperson said that the zonal consumer grievance redressal forum is authorised to hear financial disputes involving amounts exceeding ₹1 lakh and up to ₹3 lakh.

The forum will consider complaints relating to incorrect electricity bills, tariff-related issues, meter security deposits, defective meters and voltage-related problems. However, cases pertaining to electricity theft, unauthorised use of electricity, and fatal or non-fatal electrical accidents will not fall within its jurisdiction, the spokesperson said.

Before filing a financial dispute, the consumer must deposit an amount equal to the claimed amount for each month or the electricity charges payable for the corresponding period, whichever is lower, calculated based on the average electricity bill paid during the preceding six months, the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} Consumers must also certify that the matter is not pending before any court, authority or any other forum, as cases already under judicial or quasi-judicial consideration cannot be entertained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consumers must also certify that the matter is not pending before any court, authority or any other forum, as cases already under judicial or quasi-judicial consideration cannot be entertained. {{/usCountry}}

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