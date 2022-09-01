UIET penalised for not refunding student’s fee
The complainant, Apurv Singhal, a resident of Sector 48, said that on August 8, 2018, he applied for spot round admission to UIET by paying a participation fee of ₹40,000 and the final seat was supposed to be confirmed on August 12, 2018.
The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to refund ₹38,000 taken as fees along with interest.
It was also told to pay ₹10,000 for causing mental agony and harassment and ₹7,000 as costs of litigation
However, on August 9 that year, Singhal got confirmation call for admission to another college, following which he sent a mail to the Joint Admission Committee (JAC) stating that he was opting out of the spot round and requested for refund.
However, despite opting out, a seat was allotted to him at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. Singhal told the commission that despite writing numerous emails as well as personal visits, the university didn’t refund the fees. Alleging that it amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, he filed a complaint.
The university contested, “The complainant had confirmed his participation in the spot round and accordingly, he was allotted a seat in CCET as per admission rules. The participation fee was not paid to UIET, but to Joint Admission Committee, 2018 which was transferred to CCET on August 13, 2018, and as the complainant was allotted a seat, he had no claim on refund of participation fee.”
The commission observed: “The opposition party is taking contradictory stand in its reply, as on one hand it is admitting the receipt of email from the complainant and on the other hand it is refusing to refund the fee by taking the plea that the custodian of the amount is some other party which has not been arrayed by the complainant as OP in the present consumer complaint.”
The commission observed that it was UIET’s duty to have taken action on the email sent by the complainant and directed it to refund ₹ 38,000, after deducting ₹2,000 (registration cum counselling fee), along with interest @ 9% per annum.
PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient. The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. Head of the department of cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma, who performed the surgery with his team added that PGIMER's cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
Leave encashment matter: Panjab University calls emergent meeting of syndicate
After Punjab and Haryana high court on August 18 directed Panjab University vice-chancellor and education ministry secretary, among others, to remain present before the court on September 9 if leave encashment amount to all those eligible is not disbursed by then, the varsity has called an emergent meeting of its syndicate on Thursday to discuss the matter. The varsity initiated the process to amend regulations which took many years.
Poll season returns to Panjab University, so do protests
As day-long protests rocked Panjab University campus on Wednesday, around 12 students were taken into preventive detention from Student Centre (Stu-C) after a face-off between two student bodies. This comes a day after Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal chaired a meeting at the varsity, where maintenance of law-and-order during elections was discussed. Three different protests were held at PU campus on Wednesday that crippled the functioning of the university for hours.
