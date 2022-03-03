Ukraine crisis: 108 people from HP, 26 from J&K evacuated so far

As many as 108 people belonging to Himachal Pradesh have been evacuated from Ukraine so far, while 26 J&K natives have reached New Delhi from the war-hit country.

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state assembly on Wednesday that no student from Himachal Pradesh was presently in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. However, some are still stuck in Kharkiv, he added. Jai Ram said he had interacted with some of the students stranded in Ukraine and also their parents through a video call and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making all possible efforts for their evacuation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress legislator Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alleged that the Centre failed to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine on time. He claimed that at least 10 students from Himachal were still stuck in Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, 155 students from J&K are still stuck in Ukraine. Nasir Khuehami, national spokesperson, J&K Students’ Association, said so far 26 students from J&K have already arrived in India. “Eight of them have even reached their native places. Six have arrived in Samba and two at Udhampur,” he said, adding that 18 students will reach Srinagar on Thursday.

The J&K resident commission has also set up a help desk at New Delhi airport to provide assistance to the evacuees from Ukraine.

“Students of J&K arriving in New Delhi from Ukraine were received today at the airport by officials of the resident commission.The staff assisted them by all possible means on their arrival. Boarding and lodging arrangements have also been made for those staying over in New Delhi. Moreover, air tickets were provided to the evacuees as per their requirements for their onward journey to Jammu and Srinagar by the J&K government,” J&K government spokesperson said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}