Ukraine: Govt issued vague advisories, alleges Mann

Chandigarh :Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday accused the central government of issuing “vague advisories” to students stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s handling of the evacuation of students, Mann said the Union ministry of external affairs and the embassy should act more responsibly. “With advisories, they should suggest route plans and means to reach borders of neighbouring countries,” the AAP leader said in a written statement issued here.

Mann alleged that the AAP has been asking the BJP government to evacuate Indian students safely and free of cost before the war began, but it was too focused on the election campaign in UP.