Ukraine-returned medical students to protest in Delhi on Sunday
Medical students who were forced to return to Punjab from the war-ravaged Ukraine and their parents will be joining a pan-India protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on April 17, to urge the central government for making arrangements to help them complete their studies in state universities.
A group of parents, in a release issued here on Thursday, stated that the future of their wards is at stake as they had to leave their studies due to unavoidable circumstances.
“We urge the Centre to take further decision on the academic future of our children,” said Harish Kumar, father of Arjun Batish, a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University who was evacuated from Ukraine last month.
The Patiala resident said that four states — West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana — have already agreed to adjust Ukraine-returned medical students in their private and public colleges.
The National Medical Commission, in a notification issued on March 4, had said that foreign medical graduates whose internships were pending due to compelling situations, like war, are eligible to complete the remaining part of their internship in India, but there are no directions for those in the initial years of their courses.
Jaspal Singh, another parent, said that with tensions between Russia and Ukraine still escalating, the chances of their children to go back to complete the pending degrees were “very bleak”. “It is a very difficult situation for us. It is important for the government to make immediate arrangements so that our children can complete their studies,” he said.
Jagpal Singh, father of Sawandeep Kaur, a fifth-year student in Kharkiv University, said it was important to deal with this situation sensitively as students, who have been evacuated, have already gone through a lot of trauma. “The state and central governments should work in coordination for future of the students,” he said.
31 in 18-45 years age group get precautionary vaccination dose against Covid from private centres in Thane
Almost a week after the paid booster, or precautionary doses, for all was permitted, hardly 31 people in the 18-45 years age group have taken the dose from private vaccination centres in Thane city. However, the response for vaccination in the 12-15 years of age has doubled over the last few days. Meanwhile, Thane city has recorded 63.25% first dose vaccination and 48% fully vaccinated in the 15-18 years category.
What Delhi government's new Covid-19 advisory for private schools says
The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory to all private schools in the national capital in wake of the rising Covid-19 cases. Wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of schools. Maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent. Regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers. Creating awareness about the prevention of Covid among students, teachers and other supporting staff and parents visiting the school etc.
Madhya Pradesh CM slams Congress' Digvijaya Singh over Khargone violence
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit back at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday over his criticism of the state government's actions in connection with the violence in Khargone district. Chouhan also accused the former chief minister of sharing fake photographs - showing men waving saffron flags outside a mosque while another plants one on the building - on social media and said that Singh wanted 'to set Madhya Pradesh on fire'.
Application for arrest warrant against CIDCO MD, JMD made over non-payment of dues to PAPs
The CIDCO legal hassles continue over non-payment of enhanced compensation to project affected persons (PAPs) against land acquisition. In a fresh case filed by a group of 11 farmers from Uran, an application for arrest warrant against MD, Sanjay Mukherjee, and JMD, SS Patil, was made before the civil judge, AA Shinde, senior division court, Alibag. Reply was filed by chief lands and survey officer, Satish Kumar Khadake, seeking to dismiss the application for arrest.
Bombay HC holds family of accident victim entitled to full compensation
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday struck down an October 2016 order of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal at Thane by which compensation payable to the family of a road accident victim was reduced by 60% on account of “contributory negligence” on part of tthe victim, Anil Yadav, and held that the family was entitled to full compensation of ₹2.58 crore. He breathed his last at a hospital the next day.
