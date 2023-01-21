UN- ECOSOC: Chandigarh MC, Smart City to showcase mechanisms of road safety with NGO

Municipal corporation (MC), along with Smart City Limited, and Patiala Foundation, an NGO with UN-consultative status, will showcase mechanisms of road safety at the United Nations Economic and Social Forum (UN- ECOSOC), this month.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said Patiala Foundation has special consultative status conferred by the UN- ECOSOC since 2018. The NGO is actively running various projects in line with multiple SDGs of the UN. The foundation is participating in the 2023 partnership forum of the ECOSOC to be held in January at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Giving details, Patiala Foundation CEO Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, said, “The foundation would be showcasing various projects of the NGO aligned with the SDGs at the side events.”

“We will also highlight the non-motorised transport infrastructure and interventions for which we are actively working with the MC along with the various interventions on pedestrian safety,” she added.

The ECOSOC partnership forum will bring together UN member states and stakeholders - from civil society, private sector, scientists, women, youth, local governments and many others- to discuss innovative efforts that are driving action on the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) and to highlight the contributions that partnerships can make in this regard.

Chandigarh Smart City and MC have partnered with Patiala Foundation several times in the past for campaigns like pasting reflective stickers on cycles of workers, setting up dedicated helmet bank, and conduct of Cyclothons during the Cyclesforchange workshop.