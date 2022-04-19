Una Dharam Sansad: Police serve notice to organisers over Yati Narsinghanand’s provocative speech

The Una police have served a notice to organisers of the three-day Dharam Sansad currently underway at Mubarikpur after yet another provocative speech by controversial Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand.

Narsinghanand, who is infamous for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, is currently out on bail in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech case.

Interacting with the media on the inaugural day of the Una event on Sunday, Narsinghanand had said, “Hindus must have more children to make sure India doesn’t become an Islamic nation”.

He claimed that 50% Hindus will be converted and if they don’t become stronger, 40% of their population will be wiped out in next 20 years.

In the notice, Una police have warned the organisers of the event to refrain from making provocative speeches. “The organisers must ensure that no remark is made against any caste or community or they will be liable to strong legal action,” the police notice said.

It is worth mentioning that the Supreme Court had last week refused to stay the Una Dharam Sansad and had directed the petitioner to approach the local court or district authorities.

Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed at and around the venue to avoid any law-and-order situation.

Una deputy commissioner Raghav Sharma said that the petitioner had made correspondence with the district administration, after which the police was deployed at the venue so that there is no law-and-order situation.

At the Una event, several other Hindutva leaders too made provocative speeches. One of the organisers, Satyadeva Saraswati, said that the Dharam Sansad was a private meeting thus they don’t require prior permission of the government.

He said they don’t believe in law and had the law been doing its work properly, there would have no need of Dharam Sansad. He added that the remarks were not hate speeches but sheer truth.