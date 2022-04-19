Una Dharam Sansad: Police serve notice to organisers over Yati Narsinghanand’s provocative speech
The Una police have served a notice to organisers of the three-day Dharam Sansad currently underway at Mubarikpur after yet another provocative speech by controversial Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand.
Narsinghanand, who is infamous for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, is currently out on bail in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech case.
Interacting with the media on the inaugural day of the Una event on Sunday, Narsinghanand had said, “Hindus must have more children to make sure India doesn’t become an Islamic nation”.
He claimed that 50% Hindus will be converted and if they don’t become stronger, 40% of their population will be wiped out in next 20 years.
In the notice, Una police have warned the organisers of the event to refrain from making provocative speeches. “The organisers must ensure that no remark is made against any caste or community or they will be liable to strong legal action,” the police notice said.
It is worth mentioning that the Supreme Court had last week refused to stay the Una Dharam Sansad and had directed the petitioner to approach the local court or district authorities.
Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed at and around the venue to avoid any law-and-order situation.
Una deputy commissioner Raghav Sharma said that the petitioner had made correspondence with the district administration, after which the police was deployed at the venue so that there is no law-and-order situation.
At the Una event, several other Hindutva leaders too made provocative speeches. One of the organisers, Satyadeva Saraswati, said that the Dharam Sansad was a private meeting thus they don’t require prior permission of the government.
He said they don’t believe in law and had the law been doing its work properly, there would have no need of Dharam Sansad. He added that the remarks were not hate speeches but sheer truth.
-
3 held for running arms racket from Nabha jail
The police unearthed an illegal arms smuggling nexus being operated by A-category gangster Rajeev Raja from the new jail in the Nabha sub-division of the district on Monday. The police have also arrested three accomplices of Raja and recovered five pistols and 20 live cartridges from their possession. The accused have been identified as Tarun Kumar (21), Jasdeep Singh (20), both residents of Patiala, and Sukhwinder Singh of Torewal village in SAS Nagar.
-
Haatee community to boycott HP elections over ST status
The Haatee community of Sirmaur district, which borders Uttarakhand, has announced that it will boycott the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections later this year if its demand of being accorded Scheduled Tribe status in the Trans Giri region is not met. The announcement was made at the Mahakhumbli, a congregation of the community, at Sangrah in which thousands of community members from 154 panchayats took part.
-
Gurugram health dept to resume Har Ghar Dastak jab drive after almost four months
To increase the pace of vaccination in the district and focus on the administration of booster/precautionary doses, the Har Ghar Dastak campaign will start again in Gurugram after almost four months, officials of the health department said on Monday. The door-to-door vaccination campaign will be carried out in 71 villages and wards in the district on Tuesday, they said.
-
Medical negligence: UP consumer panel asks doctor to pay over ₹45L
The State Consumer Disputes Commission Redressal Commission has fined Dr Amrita Rai of Srijan Hospital, Kasaya Road, Padraun Kishi Nagar, ₹15,39,752 with interest @ 10% from 1.12.2020 till the date of actual payment and also directed to pay Rs30 lakh to one Sunila Sharma for mental torture, anxiety, harassment, and also to bear costs of the case with interest @ 10% from 1.12.2021.
-
Masks mandatory again in Gurugram, Faridabad as Covid-19 cases rise
As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in the National Capital Region, the Haryana government announced on Monday that wearing masks is mandatory again in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. Additional chief secretary for health, Rajeev Arora, said that those found without a mask in public will have to pay a fine of ₹500 from Tuesday. The district also reported 136 recoveries, taking the tally of active cases to 781.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics