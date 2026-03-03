Una records high of 31°C, hottest in Himachal: IMD

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing an unusual spell of warm weather with day temperatures staying above normal in many parts of the state. During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather was observed over the state with no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures. (HT Photo for representation)

Many stations across the state have been recording temperatures higher than the normal in the past days. The India Meteorological Department (Shimla) on Monday said that the average maximum temperature in the state was ‘appreciable above normal’.

Una was hottest in the state on Monday recording a maximum temperature of 31°C, followed by 28.7°C recorded in Neri and 28.1°C in Mandi. In terms of above normal temperatures, Kalpa recorded 8.5 degrees above normal maximum temperature, while Kangra recorded 6.1 degrees above normal maximum temperature and Bhuntar recorded 5.4 degrees above normal temperature.

Keylong recorded 5.2 degrees above normal maximum temperature and 4.8 degrees above normal temperature was recorded in Sundernagar. At 19°C, the day temperature in Shimla was 3.8 degrees above normal and in Dharamshala the maximum temperature was 24.1°C which was 3.5 degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, the weather office has predicted dry weather to continue in mid hills and plain areas of the state till March 8. However, light rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places over high hills of the state on March 7 and 8. MeT department officials said that a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect western Himalayan region from March 4, while another WD is expected to affect the region from March 6.

According to IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2-3°C during the next 4-5 days in many parts of the state. During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather was observed over the state with no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures.