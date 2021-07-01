Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Unable to meet demand, PSPCL wants Punjab to switch off ACs
chandigarh news

Unable to meet demand, PSPCL wants Punjab to switch off ACs

Appeals to state government and public sector offices in Punjab to use power judiciously, particularly till July 3 when the monsoon is expected to arrive
By Vishal Rambani
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 01:42 PM IST
For the past 10 days, the PSPCL has been imposing long power cuts in the rural areas. The urban population has been reeling under power cuts for the past four days (HT file photo)

Unable to meet the rising demand for power in the state, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Thursday appealed to the state government and public sector offices to switch off air conditioners up to July 3.

Punjab, which is touted to be power-surplus, is banking on the arrival of the monsoon as the meteorological department has forecast rainfall from July 3.

Also read: HT Explainer: The monsoon is on a break. What does it mean?

For the past 10 days, the PSPCL has been imposing long power cuts in the rural areas. The urban population has been reeling under power cuts for the past four days.

The agriculture sector is worst hit as it is not getting the eight-hour supply for sowing of paddy. Due to the prolonged dry spell and delayed monsoon, paddy transplantation in the state has been affected.

Unit at Talwandi Sabo plant trips

PSPCL director, distribution, DPS Grewal said: “The shortage is owing to the failure of a unit at Talwandi Sabo thermal plant in Bathinda district. The PSPCL is finding it difficult to meet the demand of more than 14,500MW. The corporaton is committed to providing uninterrupted power to all categories of consumers but we have limitations.”

“In view of the unprecedented situation, I appeal to all officials in government departments, boards and corporations to make judicious use of electricity in their offices and business centres by switching off lights, devices and appliances when not required and switching off high power consuming appliances such as air conditioners for the next three days,” Grewal said.

Wherever possible, employees should avoid using multiple AC units within offices for decreasing the power load on the system besides reducing their electricity bills, he said in the appeal.

