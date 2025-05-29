Unauthorised occupation of govt bungalows: Furnish latest status report by July 7, HC tells J&K govt

A division bench of the J&K and Ladakh high court (HC) comprising chief justice Arun Palli and justice Rajnesh Oswal on Wednesday granted last opportunity to J&K government to furnish latest status report pertaining to unauthorised occupation of government bungalows by former chief minister (CM) Ghulam Nabi Azad and former J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina by July 7. During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed drew the attention of the division bench towards order dated March 26, wherein the division bench had granted three weeks’ time to file the status report with regard to the accommodation. (File)

The directions were issued during the hearing of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking eviction of overstaying ex-ministers, former legislators and politicians in government accommodation.

The division bench granted last opportunity to senior additional advocate general (AAG) SS Nanda appearing for estates department to furnish the latest status report in terms of order dated March 26 before the adjourned date.

The bench stated that failing in complying the directions, chairman of the designated committee would appear before the court or by the virtual mode on the next date of hearing. IGP of the CID is the chairman of the designated committee.

On March 26, senior AAG SS Nanda had submitted that the designated committee is likely to review the allotment of accommodation of the two politicians.

Advocate Ahmed further submitted that the March 26 directions of the bench have not been complied with and the designated committee has not reviewed the matter regarding allotment of accommodation to two high profile politicians. He further submitted that the apex court has ruled in catena of judgements that once a public man demits his office then he/she becomes an ordinary person and is not entitled to government accommodation.

After considering the submissions of advocate Ahmed, the bench headed by chief justice Arun Palli in the open court expressed concern over the dilatory tactics and observed that this PIL was pending for the last five years.