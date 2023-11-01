Uncertainty prevails over participation of Opposition leaders in debate called by Punjab CM

With preparations in full swing for an open debate in Ludhiana on Wednesday on issues concerning Punjab, suspense prevailed over the participation of Opposition parties.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had thrown a challenge to Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for the debate, but there is uncertainty if the Opposition leaders would take part in the ‘Main Punjab Bolda Haan’ discussion with most of them calling it a “gimmick” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to divert attention from the real issues.

Opposition leaders have been non-committal for the debate. Congress and Akali leaders have put riders, asking the chief minister to decide the modalities of the debate in consultation with leaders of all the political parties and insisting discussion on the contentious issues of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Warring said that if the CM agrees to apologise to people of the state over his government’s handling of the SYL issue, drugs issue and law and order situation in Punjab, he would attend the discussion as per the format decided by the ruling party.

Bajwa said he was ready for the debate, but there was no clarity on format, neutral moderators and audience. He also raised questions over heavy police security deployed by the government at the debate venue. “The government has time till Wednesday morning to make amends,” the LoP said. Both Bajwa and Warring said they had not received any invitation from the government.

The SAD is also insisting on modalities for the debate as well as its agenda, besides questioning the police deployment.

State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has also not clarified whether he will take part in the debate or not. Responding to the ruling party’s tweet on agenda for the debate, Jakhar asked the CM why he was not willing to discuss the SYL issue. “Are you serious Mann Sahib? Because if you are joking, then the joke is on you. You don’t really expect me to join you and lend credibility to this mockery which belittles the vital issue of Waters of Punjab? In running away from debating it, you have conceded to the charge of having bartered away Punjab’s interest in the Supreme Court,” he posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

The AAP has hit out at Opposition parties for being “non-serious” about issues of the state. “They are deliberately creating uncertainty and trying to run away from their accountability. The CM called the debate to discuss all issues pertaining to Punjab,” AAP’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said at a press conference here. Kang, while making a fresh appeal to them to participate, said the debate will focus on toll plazas, youth, farmers, agriculture, businessmen, waters of Punjab and other issues.

On the issue of issue of security bandobast in Ludhiana, Kang said it is the responsibility of the state government to protect all the leaders and people present. The debate will be held at Punjab Agricultural University’s Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium having a sitting capacity of 1,200.

